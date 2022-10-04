USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Tops $0.94 on Major Exchanges

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $104.77 million and approximately $264,951.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00004643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,199.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.44 or 0.00606147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00243964 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00047535 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00064200 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001678 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

