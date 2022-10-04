Utopia Genesis Foundation (UOP) Trading Down 26.8% This Week

Utopia Genesis Foundation (UOP) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Utopia Genesis Foundation coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Utopia Genesis Foundation has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. Utopia Genesis Foundation has a market cap of $408,241.00 and $34,569.00 worth of Utopia Genesis Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Utopia Genesis Foundation Coin Profile

Utopia Genesis Foundation launched on December 8th, 2020. Utopia Genesis Foundation’s total supply is 99,998,700 coins. Utopia Genesis Foundation’s official website is utopiagenesis.com. Utopia Genesis Foundation’s official Twitter account is @UtopiaGenesis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UOP, as a global open platform, is designed to create value for each and every entity in the music industry. This value will be created in many ways, whether by empowering record labels with geographic consumption data to more selectively plan artist tours, or PROs learning where they should distribute the black box money.The UOP Token is the main currency for the Utopia Open Platform, ensuring settlements are processed properly and committed to the ledger authentically. Based on the extension of the ecosystem, the protocol will evolve along. In due course, when the market matures, Utopia Genesis Foundation wants the token to be the base for the whole music ecosystem, with the end-goal being: One play, one pay.”

