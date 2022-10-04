UTU Protocol Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UTU)

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. One UTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UTU Protocol has traded up 7% against the dollar. UTU Protocol has a market cap of $301,311.17 and $3,242.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003069 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010731 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00142653 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.01775827 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.
- Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00253945 BTC.
UTU Protocol Coin Profile
UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,454,545 coins. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust. UTU Protocol’s official website is protocol.utu.io. UTU Protocol’s official message board is utu-trust.medium.com.
Buying and Selling UTU Protocol
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
