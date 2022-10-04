V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for V.F. in a report issued on Thursday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for V.F.’s FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

V.F. stock opened at $31.28 on Monday. V.F. has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Capital International Investors increased its position in V.F. by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,383,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in V.F. by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,177 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

