Vabble Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (VAB)

Vabble (VAB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Vabble has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $347,317.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vabble has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Vabble coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vabble

Vabble’s launch date was June 14th, 2021. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble. The official website for Vabble is www.vabble.com. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vabble Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device.Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

