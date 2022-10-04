Validity (VAL) Price Reaches $1.58

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Validity coin can now be bought for $1.58 or 0.00007792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and approximately $103,769.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Validity has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Validity Coin Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Validity’s total supply is 4,680,133 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Validity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain.Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL).The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message.The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly.Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking.”

