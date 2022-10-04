Value Liquidity (VALUE) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Value Liquidity has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Value Liquidity coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Value Liquidity has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $446,964.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Value Liquidity Coin Profile

Value Liquidity’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s total supply is 5,034,282 coins. The official message board for Value Liquidity is medium.com/@yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Value Liquidity is yfv.finance.

Value Liquidity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info.To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO.YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Liquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Value Liquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Value Liquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

