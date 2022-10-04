Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPL. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 474,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,040,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,792,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,841,000 after acquiring an additional 273,593 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,988,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.65. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

