Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 308.2% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

VHT opened at $227.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.72. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

