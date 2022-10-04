Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $316.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $307.15 and a one year high of $467.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

