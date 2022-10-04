Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after acquiring an additional 456,341 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $125.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $121.57 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

