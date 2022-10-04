Vanilla 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $17,169.00 (VNL)

Vanilla (VNL) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Vanilla has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges. Vanilla has a market cap of $2.70 million and $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.16 or 0.06709092 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00086615 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00033606 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00065334 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00030295 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00017975 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001771 BTC.
Vanilla Coin Profile
VNL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Vanilla Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
