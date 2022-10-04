Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.93.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRNS shares. Wolfe Research cut Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 140.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

