Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) & Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) Financial Review

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vasta Platform and Renovare Environmental, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 2 0 0 2.00 Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vasta Platform currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.69%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Renovare Environmental.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vasta Platform and Renovare Environmental’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $175.60 million 2.60 -$22.00 million ($0.25) -21.88 Renovare Environmental $12.35 million 0.13 -$21.60 million N/A N/A

Renovare Environmental has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vasta Platform.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and Renovare Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform -10.13% 0.70% 0.46% Renovare Environmental -223.46% N/A -48.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Renovare Environmental on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platforms, and other digital services. As of December 31, 2021, it had 4,508 partner schools with 1,335 thousand students. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Renovare Environmental

Renovare Environmental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental management solutions worldwide. The company's suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. It markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and Mechanical Biological Treatment technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. The company serves retail, healthcare, government, hospitality, education, food service, and other sectors, as well as food distributors, convention centers, hotels, restaurants, stadiums, municipalities, and academic institutions. The company was formerly known as BioHiTech Global, Inc. and changed its name to Renovare Environmental, Inc. in December 2021. Renovare Environmental, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

