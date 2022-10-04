Vera (VERA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $17.91 Million

Vera (VERA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Vera coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vera has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Vera has a total market capitalization of $17.91 million and approximately $161,079.00 worth of Vera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vera Profile

Vera’s launch date was September 18th, 2021. Vera’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Vera’s official Twitter account is @exchange_vera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vera is vera.financial.

Buying and Selling Vera

According to CryptoCompare, “Vera is a decentralized protocol built on top of major blockchains that allows essential financial services for NFTs such as renting, lending, and mortgages. Decentralized protocols are non-custodial, meaning the services never rely on the custody of any middleman or intermediary.$VERA is the original utility token for the Vera network and entered the market on September 23, 2021 as both an ERC-20 and BEP-20 token. $VERA will be used to govern Vera's system of NFT rental/lending and financing/mortgage pools sometime after its mainnet goes live. Users can post $VERA tokens as collateral to raise their borrowing limits for NFT financing/mortgage loans. Those who borrow $VERA or rent $VERA-verified NFTs can also bypass the borrowing/rental fees and get a discount on fees if they post it as collateral. Fees collected by the Vera platform are also used to burn $VERA. The remaining fees are used to pay lenders.”

