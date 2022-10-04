VeraOne Price Hits $54.72 (VRO)

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One VeraOne coin can now be bought for approximately $54.72 or 0.00272087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VeraOne has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. VeraOne has a market cap of $12.33 million and approximately $18,309.00 worth of VeraOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VeraOne Coin Profile

VeraOne launched on December 9th, 2019. VeraOne’s total supply is 225,295 coins. VeraOne’s official website is veraone.io/en/home. VeraOne’s official Twitter account is @VROstablecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeraOne Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VeraOne is an ERC20 token based exclusively on gold. VeraOne’s primary aim is to offer a stablecoin which provides a robust, reliable alternative to existing options which rely heavily on classic currencies (like the dollar) or on tangible assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeraOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeraOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeraOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

