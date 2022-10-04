Verge (XVG) Market Cap Tops $55.96 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $55.96 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,512,764,138 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

