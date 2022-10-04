Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 154.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,688 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $164.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.95 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

