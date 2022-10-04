Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

