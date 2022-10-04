Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Up 2.9% This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.59 million and approximately $277,134.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galactrum (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Scribe Network (SCRIBE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00180613 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,158,386 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.