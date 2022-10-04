Vexanium Achieves Market Capitalization of $159,000.00 (VEX)

Vexanium (VEX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Vexanium coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vexanium has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Vexanium has a total market cap of $159,000.00 and approximately $30,110.00 worth of Vexanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vexanium Coin Profile

Vexanium was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. Vexanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Vexanium’s official Twitter account is @vexanium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vexanium is https://reddit.com/r/Vexanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vexanium’s official message board is blog.vexanium.com. The official website for Vexanium is www.vexanium.com.

Buying and Selling Vexanium

According to CryptoCompare, “Vexanium is a decentralized marketing network that uses blockchain technology to tokenize market rewards and promote products. The Vexanium platform has four components that create the Vexanium ecosystem. These components are the Voucher Platform which users can buy vouchers through the VEX token and, the P2P Voucher Exchange enables the voucher trading. Also, an Airdrop platform to create Airdrop campaigns to reward users. In the future, Vexanium platform will allow Cryptoexchanges integration.The VEX token is a payment method to acquire goods and medium of exchange within the Vexanium network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vexanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vexanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vexanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

