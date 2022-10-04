VIBE Price Up 6.1% This Week (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $783,885.34 and $202.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,100.85 or 0.99982818 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004623 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00050746 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00063845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00078054 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

