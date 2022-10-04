Viberate Trading 132.4% Higher This Week (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Viberate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0773 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Viberate has traded 132.4% higher against the US dollar. Viberate has a market cap of $15.45 million and approximately $30.65 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Viberate launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.io. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently, it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace.”

