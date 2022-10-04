VideoCoin (VID) Market Capitalization Hits $13.44 Million

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.44 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0502 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Aerium (AERM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VideoCoin is videocoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network powere by Filecoin.”

