VIDT Datalink Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $15.85 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 56,103,239 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.v-id.org. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars.

