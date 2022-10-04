VidyX (VIDYX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,536.00

VidyX (VIDYX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One VidyX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. VidyX has a market capitalization of $921,200.00 and approximately $23,536.00 worth of VidyX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VidyX has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VidyX Coin Profile

VidyX launched on November 23rd, 2020. VidyX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for VidyX is https://reddit.com/r/vidy. The official website for VidyX is vidy.com. VidyX’s official Twitter account is @vidycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VidyX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VidyX (VIDYX) is a token that provides attention powered tradable data contracts on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VidyX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VidyX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VidyX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

