VIMworld Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. VIMworld has a total market cap of $201.80 million and approximately $200,321.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. The official website for VIMworld is www.vimworld.com. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

VIMworld Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more.”

