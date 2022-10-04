Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) vs. a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Critical Review

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99% a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and a.k.a. Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

a.k.a. Brands has a consensus price target of $7.14, indicating a potential upside of 369.74%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and a.k.a. Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.35 -$5.97 million ($0.13) -11.69

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than a.k.a. Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

