Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Decreased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 64,943 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 502.5% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 42,288 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,269 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $181.65 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.83 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $343.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

