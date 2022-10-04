Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s 5th Largest Position

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.7% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,615,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,167,253,000 after purchasing an additional 518,570 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 13.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,044,000 after buying an additional 225,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Trading Up 2.3 %

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $181.65 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.83 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.75 and a 200 day moving average of $205.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

