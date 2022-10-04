Vivid Coin Trading 167.9% Higher This Week (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (VIVID) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Vivid Coin has a market cap of $86,879.63 and approximately $3.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 167.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app. The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media.

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

