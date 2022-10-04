Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.33.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

