Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Critical Survey

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Volcon and Honda Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $450,000.00 107.69 -$40.13 million N/A N/A Honda Motor $129.64 billion 0.30 $6.29 billion $3.17 7.06

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -979.73% -428.98% -242.45% Honda Motor 4.26% 5.96% 2.69%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Volcon and Honda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Volcon and Honda Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Honda Motor 0 2 1 0 2.33

Volcon currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.51%. Honda Motor has a consensus price target of $31.51, suggesting a potential upside of 40.80%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Volcon is more favorable than Honda Motor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Honda Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 41.1% of Volcon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Honda Motor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Honda Motor beats Volcon on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces motorcycles, including sports, business, and commuter models; and various off-road vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides. The Automobile Business segment offers passenger cars, light trucks, and mini vehicles. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial services, including retail lending and leasing services to customers, as well as wholesale financing services to dealers. The Life Creation and Other Businesses segment manufactures and sells power products, such as general purpose engines, generators, water pumps, lawn mowers, riding mowers, robotic mowers, brush cutters, tillers, snow blowers, outboard marine engines, walking assist devices, and portable battery inverter power sources. This segment also offers HondaJet aircraft. The company also sells spare parts; and provides after-sale services through retail dealers directly, as well as through independent distributors and licensees. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

