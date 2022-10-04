VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
VolitionRx Stock Up 2.2 %
VNRX stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.68. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
About VolitionRx
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
