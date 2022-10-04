VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

VolitionRx Stock Up 2.2 %

VNRX stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.68. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx ( NYSE:VNRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 15,698.45% and a negative return on equity of 226.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Equities analysts expect that VolitionRx will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

