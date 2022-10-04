Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Price Target Raised to €177.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €280.00 ($285.71) to €230.00 ($234.69) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $229.25.
Volkswagen Stock Up 1.0 %
OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $16.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.46. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $34.64.
Volkswagen Company Profile
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
