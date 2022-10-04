Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Price Target Raised to €177.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €280.00 ($285.71) to €230.00 ($234.69) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $229.25.

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $16.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.46. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $74.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

