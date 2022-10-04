Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Vulcan Materials in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VMC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.19.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $160.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.00.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

