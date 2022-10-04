Vulcano (VULC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $26,510.92

Vulcano (VULC) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Vulcano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcano has a market cap of $26,510.92 and approximately $9,832.00 worth of Vulcano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vulcano has traded 59.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIP Token (VIP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Incube Chain (ICB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FIBRE (FIBRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CrazyMiner (PWR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitspace (BSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vulcano Profile

VULC is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2020. Vulcano’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,050,000 coins. Vulcano’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vulcano is vulcano.io. The Reddit community for Vulcano is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vulcano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

