Waltonchain (WTC) Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and $2.24 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 26,878,827 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

