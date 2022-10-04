Wanchain Market Cap Hits $36.68 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $36.68 million and $889,700.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00086819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00065465 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00030662 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018015 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007679 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,509,839 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

