WanSwap Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $580,651.05 (WASP)

WanSwap (WASP) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. WanSwap has a total market capitalization of $580,651.05 and approximately $15,528.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WanSwap has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WanSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WanSwap Coin Profile

WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,282,150 coins. The Reddit community for WanSwap is https://reddit.com/r/wanswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WanSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WanSwap directly using US dollars.

