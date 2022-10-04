WardenSwap (WAD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $57,943.00

WardenSwap (WAD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, WardenSwap has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One WardenSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. WardenSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $57,943.00 worth of WardenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WardenSwap Coin Profile

WardenSwap’s total supply is 41,631,819 coins and its circulating supply is 56,615,569 coins. WardenSwap’s official Twitter account is @WardenSwap.

WardenSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WardenSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WardenSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WardenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

