WardenSwap (WAD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $57,943.00

WardenSwap (WAD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, WardenSwap has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One WardenSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. WardenSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $57,943.00 worth of WardenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010741 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
WardenSwap Coin Profile
WardenSwap’s total supply is 41,631,819 coins and its circulating supply is 56,615,569 coins. WardenSwap’s official Twitter account is @WardenSwap.
WardenSwap Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for WardenSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WardenSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.