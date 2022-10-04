Warp Finance Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Warp Finance has a market cap of $64,009.17 and $2.35 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $13.69 or 0.00067662 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $135.48 or 0.00669537 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007682 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010694 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000137 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Coinary Token (CYT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Warp Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

