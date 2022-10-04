Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.05% of Watsco worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 351.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $265.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.33 and a 200 day moving average of $269.30. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.20.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

