WaultSwap Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.69 Million (WEX)

WaultSwap (WEX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One WaultSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. WaultSwap has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and $12,715.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WaultSwap has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WaultSwap alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About WaultSwap

WaultSwap’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. WaultSwap’s total supply is 7,984,446,277 coins. WaultSwap’s official website is wault.finance. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WaultSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “WaultSwap is a decentralised AMM exchange on the Binance Smart chain with additional features where people may earn yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaultSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaultSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaultSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaultSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaultSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.