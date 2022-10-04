WAXE (WAXE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $49,495.00

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded 8% lower against the dollar. WAXE has a market capitalization of $324.59 million and $49,495.00 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for approximately $87.73 or 0.00436684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

