WaykiChain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $734,835.00 (WICC)

WaykiChain (WICC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. WaykiChain has a market cap of $13.60 million and approximately $734,835.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is www.waykichain.com. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WaykiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation.WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications.”

