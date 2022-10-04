Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,836,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,331,000 after purchasing an additional 60,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,740,000 after purchasing an additional 329,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after purchasing an additional 773,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,775,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.03. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $125.42.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PVH. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of PVH to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.