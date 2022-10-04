Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 134.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,959,000 after buying an additional 307,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,562,000 after buying an additional 973,841 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,739,000 after buying an additional 963,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,882,000 after buying an additional 2,127,054 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.03.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,178. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $291.31.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

