Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Loews by 12.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 933,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 102,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Loews by 34.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after acquiring an additional 165,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

Loews Trading Up 3.4 %

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 48,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,752.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,430,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,110,619.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.82.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Loews’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

