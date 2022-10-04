Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,053 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $112,506,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.17. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $42.18.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

